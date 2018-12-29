Woman in hospital after early morning stabbing in Parc-Extension
Montreal police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was stabbed early Saturday morning inside an apartment on Durocher Street near Jean-Talon Street in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
The victim called 911 around 2:25 a.m. reporting that she had been stabbed.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman with injuries to her lower body.
She was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators are expected to meet with the victim sometime Saturday morning.
Brabant said it appears the assault stemmed from a family conflict that escalated.
“There was a conflict between a man and a woman, and the victim intervened,” he said, adding officers were looking for the suspect.
“The investigation is moving forward,” he said.
