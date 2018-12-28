Talk to the Experts – Saturday, Jan. 5

Saturday, Jan. 5:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com.

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit http://www.macmillanestate.com/