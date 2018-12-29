No charges for Winnipeg cops in collapsed lung incident at Siloam Mission

No charges will be laid against two Winnipeg police officers after a man was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, says the province’s police watchdog.

On the morning of Aug. 8, police answered a call about a man causing a disturbance outside Siloam Mission.

The man was allegedly aggressive and refused to obey police so the officers used pepper spray and a Taser to subdue him.

The man was arrested and taken to Health Sciences Centre, where he was sedated due to his agitated state. Doctors later discovered his injuries.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Friday that its investigation had concluded the officers used force in arresting the man but that it was necessary and not excessive.

The IIU report, written by civilian director Zane Tessler, also suggested the man’s injuries may have occurred before the arrest so there were no reasonable or provable grounds on which to charge the officers.

The investigation included interviews with staff members at Siloam Mission who witnessed the arrest as well as the attending physician at the hospital and the man himself.

