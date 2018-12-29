Canada
December 29, 2018 11:57 am

No charges for Winnipeg cops in collapsed lung incident at Siloam Mission

By Online Journalist  Global News

An independent investigation has determined that two Winnipeg police officers will not face charges after a man was taken to hospital following his arrest outside Siloam Mission.

Shelden Rogers/Global News
A A

No charges will be laid against two Winnipeg police officers after a man was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, says the province’s police watchdog.

On the morning of Aug. 8, police answered a call about a man causing a disturbance outside Siloam Mission.

The man was allegedly aggressive and refused to obey police so the officers used pepper spray and a Taser to subdue him.

The man was arrested and taken to Health Sciences Centre, where he was sedated due to his agitated state. Doctors later discovered his injuries.

READ MORE: IIU investigating arrest made outside Siloam Mission

Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba director Zane Tessler wrote the report on the investigation.

Global News

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Friday that its investigation had concluded the officers used force in arresting the man but that it was necessary and not excessive.

The IIU report, written by civilian director Zane Tessler, also suggested the man’s injuries may have occurred before the arrest so there were no reasonable or provable grounds on which to charge the officers.

The investigation included interviews with staff members at Siloam Mission who witnessed the arrest as well as the attending physician at the hospital and the man himself.

WATCH: Unicity Taxi driver suspended, investigation continues

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Health Sciences Centre
IIU
iiu manitoba
Independent Investigation Unit
man arrested outside Siloam Mission
Siloam Mission
winnipeg
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police
Zane Tessler

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News