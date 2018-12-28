Politics
December 28, 2018 12:00 pm

Former First Nation chief named as Indigenous adviser to Ontario government

By Staff The Canadian Press

Chief Clifford Bull (right) appears in a 2016 file photo.

Michelle Siu / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – The Ontario government has named the former chief of a northern First Nation and Progressive Conservative candidate in the recent provincial election as a special adviser on Indigenous affairs.

The Progressive Conservative government says in a statement that Clifford Bull, former chief of the Lac Seul First Nation, will take up the newly created role effective immediately.

The statement says Bull will advise Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford on economic and social matters related to the community.

It says he will also act on behalf of Rickford and Premier Doug Ford as a liaison with other Indigenous communities.

Bull, a former social worker, served as chief of Lac Seul from 2006 to 2018 when he ran as the Conservative candidate in the newly created northern riding of Kiiwetinoong.

He lost the election to NDP candidate Sol Mamakwa.

