Four men invade woman’s apartment on Spruce Street in Waterloo: police
A home invasion occurred on Spruce Street in Waterloo late Thursday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.
Police say that four men forced their way into a woman’s apartment at around 10:30 p.m., and stole personal items.
The woman was not left with serious injuries, police say.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
