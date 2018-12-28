Crime
December 28, 2018 10:51 am
Updated: December 28, 2018 10:52 am

Four men invade woman’s apartment on Spruce Street in Waterloo: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A home invasion occurred on Spruce Street in Waterloo late Thursday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say that four men forced their way into a woman’s apartment at around 10:30 p.m., and stole personal items.

The woman was not left with serious injuries, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

