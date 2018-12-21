Waterloo police hope surveillance footage could lead to break-in suspects

Waterloo Regional Police are releasing surveillance video as part of an investigation into several break-ins at student apartment buildings throughout December.

Police said the incidents often happen in the early mornings while people are sleeping.

Video surveillance captured three men entering unlocked doors while inside the complex, but police didn’t say where the building was located.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8434.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding students to keep their doors locked at all times.

“Especially when they leave their units and at night while they are sleeping,” police said in a news release. “Items targeted are personal items and small electronics.”