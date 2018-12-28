Vancouver Coastal Health warns of false surgeon’s services

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning the public of a person fraudulently advertising his services as a surgeon.

VCH says someone named Asten Nguyen Phong Nguyen (“Dr. Nguyen Nguyen”) has been advertising his services as a surgeon operating out of Vancouver General Hospital, and asking prospective patients to pay him a deposit for their surgery.

They say this person has no affiliation with VCH, is not registered with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, and is not authorized to practise medicine in the province.

Patients who have paid Nguyen Nguyen a deposit for surgery are asked to contact the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC and local police.

VCH also reminds you that you can verify a registered physician or surgeon’s qualifications, credentials and affiliations by conducting a search on the College’s Physician Directory.