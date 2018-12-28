WARNING: Video contains EXPLICIT LANGUAGE – Kelowna RCMP hogtie arrest unruly man on Leon Avenue

More than a dozen Kelowna RCMP and city bylaw officers descended on Leon Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night when officers requested assistance to deal with an uncooperative man.

Numerous police officers were seen assisting in the curbside arrest that concluded with the hogtied male being lifted into the back seat of an police car.

The man being held down by police can be heard talking while police restrained his legs and arms.

Police at the scene would not comment on the incident but only said the man tried to fight a police officer.

Emergency crews, minutes earlier, had been called to the Level nightclub at 275 Leon Ave. for a report of a non-responsive male.

RCMP would not say if the arrest was related to the medical call.

The man arrested sustained extensive facial injures, but it is not known when that occurred.

Police were seen speaking with a bouncer at the nightclub as well as others who were called out from the establishment.

RCMP referred comment to their spokesperson who was not readily available.