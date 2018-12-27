Neon blue sky in New York caused by transformer explosion: NYPD

A transformer explosion in Queens, New York, allegedly turned the city’s sky a neon blue Thursday night, leaving many onlookers baffled.

READ MORE: Video captures terrifying moment New York firefighters engulfed by powerful backdraft

Social media was ablaze with pictures of the sky, which flickered and was so bright it appeared to be day.

The New York Police Department soon offered an explanation for the colour, saying in a tweet that “the lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at Con Ed facility in Queens.”

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

“The incident is under control. There are no injuries reported, and no fire,” the New York City Fire Department tweeted.

WATCH: An electric emergency at a Con Edison facility in Queens lit up the New York City night sky

LaGuardia Airport lost power and air traffic was suspended as a result of the explosion. Power has since been restored and the airport has resumed normal operations.

Update VIDEO Transformer explosion in Queens, NY. NYPD report fire knocked down. Flights in/out of New York LaGuardia Airport #LGA were halted. Some flights diverting. Airport now has power again. Flights resuming with delays. pic.twitter.com/Gm8Dnp0RUM — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 28, 2018

People took to social media to post pictures of the eerily coloured sky.

Glow over New York City that lasted a couple minutes, possible large transformer explosion? pic.twitter.com/KPzVlvceGB — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) December 28, 2018

What was the bright blue light and tons of smoke that just lit up the sky? @News12BX @CBSNewYork @ABC7NY @NY1 pic.twitter.com/m1jfNCDVPC — Amanda Oliveira Lima (@MsOliveiraLima) December 28, 2018

Massive blue light over Queens. Crazy!!! What in the world?!?!?!?! @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/Z14WDNClIX — Rich Villodas (@richvillodas) December 28, 2018

What is going on on out towards Queens? Strange very bright light show. #nyc pic.twitter.com/n5pSH7GqPj — Jacob Trevino (@JTrevinoNano) December 28, 2018

-With a file from Associated Press