Neon blue sky in New York caused by transformer explosion: NYPD
A transformer explosion in Queens, New York, allegedly turned the city’s sky a neon blue Thursday night, leaving many onlookers baffled.
Social media was ablaze with pictures of the sky, which flickered and was so bright it appeared to be day.
The New York Police Department soon offered an explanation for the colour, saying in a tweet that “the lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at Con Ed facility in Queens.”
“The incident is under control. There are no injuries reported, and no fire,” the New York City Fire Department tweeted.
LaGuardia Airport lost power and air traffic was suspended as a result of the explosion. Power has since been restored and the airport has resumed normal operations.
People took to social media to post pictures of the eerily coloured sky.
