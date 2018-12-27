Moncton woman denied bail following alleged stabbing incident, attempted murder charge

A Moncton woman will remain behind bars after being denied bail in Moncton Provincial Court Thursday.

Jeanne Marie Pond, 52, has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing in the parking lot of a downtown business.

The Crown opposed her release during a bail hearing Thursday, while the defence representative said Jeanne Pond would be seeking legal aid.

The accused is expected back in court for an election hearing January 14.

RCMP say they were called to a business parking lot on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard at about 5 p.m., on Friday.

Shortly after the incident, RCMP say Jeanne Pond was arrested at a residence.

Police say the victim, Joanne Pond, a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries before being released.

Court documents indicate Jeanne Pond and Joanne Pond are strangers to one another.

RCMP confirmed those names to Global News Thursday, but said they couldn’t comment on the relationship between the women, as their investigation is ongoing.