RCMP charge more than 20 drivers in third week of checkstop program

The RCMP‘s Holiday Checkstop Program is still in full swing across Manitoba.

Week three of the checkstops – which run until the end of the month, New Year’s Eve included – saw around 4,000 vehicles stopped at 68 checkstops across the province.

RCMP charged 21 people with impaired driving and two with refusing a breath test.

The third week of the program also saw six alcohol-related suspensions, one drug-related suspension, and 12 people charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.

