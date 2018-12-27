RCMP charge more than 20 drivers in third week of checkstop program
The RCMP‘s Holiday Checkstop Program is still in full swing across Manitoba.
Week three of the checkstops – which run until the end of the month, New Year’s Eve included – saw around 4,000 vehicles stopped at 68 checkstops across the province.
READ MORE: Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach
RCMP charged 21 people with impaired driving and two with refusing a breath test.
The third week of the program also saw six alcohol-related suspensions, one drug-related suspension, and 12 people charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.
WATCH: Holiday checkstops show impaired driving still an issue in Manitoba, say RCMP
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.