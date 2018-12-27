Crime
December 27, 2018 5:00 pm

RCMP charge more than 20 drivers in third week of checkstop program

By Online Journalist  Global News

Manitoba RCMP are three weeks into their Holiday Checkstop Program.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
A A

The RCMP‘s Holiday Checkstop Program is still in full swing across Manitoba.

Week three of the checkstops – which run until the end of the month, New Year’s Eve included – saw around 4,000 vehicles stopped at 68 checkstops across the province.

READ MORE: Winnipeg driver busted for identity fraud during holiday checkstop in Steinbach

RCMP charged 21 people with impaired driving and two with refusing a breath test.

The third week of the program also saw six alcohol-related suspensions, one drug-related suspension, and 12 people charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.

WATCH: Holiday checkstops show impaired driving still an issue in Manitoba, say RCMP

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Checkstop
Checkstops
holiday checkstop
Holiday checkstop program
Impaired Driving
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News