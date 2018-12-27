Canada
December 27, 2018 3:57 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 4:17 pm

SFU professor found dead in Colombia

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 13, 2018) Family and friends of SFU professor Ramazan "Ramo" Gencay are worried, after he vanished in Colombia. Jill Bennett has the story.

A A

A Simon Fraser University professor who disappeared in Colombia earlier this month has been found dead, according to his family.

Ramazan “Ramo” Gencay was last seen in Medellín on Dec. 6.

On Thursday, Gencay’s wife posted a message on Facebook saying her husband had died, adding he suffered an untimely death.

Story continues below

Global Affairs confirmed a Canadian citizen died in Colombia.

Media reports in Colombia say Gencay’s body was discovered on Christmas Eve in the district of San Sebastián de Palmita. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

According to reports, details surrounding his death and disappearance are still under investigation.

The economics professor and author was in Colombia’s second-largest city to speak at a local university.

He was last seen at a salsa club in Medellín on Dec. 6. Hotel surveillance camera footage from that night showed Gencay with a group of people at about 10:30 p.m.

His family said Gencay was an experienced traveller who enjoyed hiking, salsa dancing, and competing in ultra-marathons.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing SFU professor
Ramazan Gencay
SFU prof
SFU professor Colombia
SFU professor Colombia dead
SFU professor Colombia death
SFU professor dead

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News