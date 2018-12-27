SFU professor found dead in Colombia

A Simon Fraser University professor who disappeared in Colombia earlier this month has been found dead, according to his family.

Ramazan “Ramo” Gencay was last seen in Medellín on Dec. 6.

On Thursday, Gencay’s wife posted a message on Facebook saying her husband had died, adding he suffered an untimely death.

Global Affairs confirmed a Canadian citizen died in Colombia.

Media reports in Colombia say Gencay’s body was discovered on Christmas Eve in the district of San Sebastián de Palmita. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

According to reports, details surrounding his death and disappearance are still under investigation.

The economics professor and author was in Colombia’s second-largest city to speak at a local university.

He was last seen at a salsa club in Medellín on Dec. 6. Hotel surveillance camera footage from that night showed Gencay with a group of people at about 10:30 p.m.

His family said Gencay was an experienced traveller who enjoyed hiking, salsa dancing, and competing in ultra-marathons.