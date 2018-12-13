Search underway for SFU professor missing in Colombia

Family and friends of a Simon Fraser University professor are increasingly desperate for any word on his whereabouts after he vanished in Colombia.

Ramazan “Ramo” Gencay was last seen in Medellín last week.

The economics professor and author was in Colombia’s second-largest city to speak at a local university.

He was last seen at a salsa club in Medellín on Dec. 6. Hotel surveillance camera footage from that night showed Gencay with a group of people at about 10:30 p.m.

Since then, he hasn’t responded to calls or messages, but there have been a number of large withdrawals from his bank account.

Family members have taken to social media to get the word out.

The family says Gencay is an experienced traveller who enjoys hiking, salsa dancing, and competing in ultra-marathons.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that a Canadian citizen is missing in Colombia, but did not identify the missing person due to privacy concerns.

The family says Colombian authorities, along with the RCMP, are investigating Gencay’s disappearance.