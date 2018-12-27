Police nab car thieves at Point Douglas traffic stop

Three Winnipeggers are in custody after police pulled over a stolen vehicle at a traffic stop on Boxing Day.

Police noticed the stolen car near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop on Austin Street North.

The three people in the car were arrested.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an improvised firing device under the front seat and a backpack containing pepper spray and two additional improvised firing devices.

Justin Karl Melquist, 26, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, transporting a firearm or restricted weapon, possessing property obtained by crime, weapon possession, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ileana Elizabeth Jewell Baptiste, 21, has been charged with motor vehicle theft and the same firearms charges as Melquist. There were also two warrants out for her arrest.

Charles Corey Chamakese, 20, faces a number of firearms charges, as well as driving while suspended and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

