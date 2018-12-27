Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Ottawa area

Environment Canada is warning commuters to stay safe on the roads Friday morning as conditions are favourable for freezing rain.

According to the warning, snow or snow mixed with ice pellets will begin Thursday evening at around 10 p.m.

Freezing rain warning https://t.co/pfXG7rPRoe If you have to drive:

• Clear all ice/snow from your vehicle.

• Give yourself more distance between vehicles.

• Reduce your speed.

• Drive according to road conditions.

• Give yourself more time to get to your destination. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 27, 2018

READ MORE: Freezing rain advisory issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Snow will then change to freezing rain overnight and is expected to change to regular rain Friday morning. However, Environment Canada says the freezing rain may persist a bit longer in the Ottawa area.

The department warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, and ice that builds up on trees may cause them to break.