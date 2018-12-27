Weather
December 27, 2018 3:59 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 4:01 pm

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Ottawa area

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, and ice that builds up on trees may cause them to break.

THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Paul Chiasson
A A

Environment Canada is warning commuters to stay safe on the roads Friday morning as conditions are favourable for freezing rain.

According to the warning, snow or snow mixed with ice pellets will begin Thursday evening at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Freezing rain advisory issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Snow will then change to freezing rain overnight and is expected to change to regular rain Friday morning. However, Environment Canada says the freezing rain may persist a bit longer in the Ottawa area.

The department warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, and ice that builds up on trees may cause them to break.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
Freezing Rain Warning
National Capital Weather
Ottawa area weather
Ottawa freezing rain
Ottawa weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News