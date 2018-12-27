Four Winnipeggers appointed to the Order of Canada

Rideau Hall has announced a list of 103 people set to be honoured with the Order of Canada, including four from Winnipeg.

Created over 50 years ago, the Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest honours.

Each year, extraordinary athletes, artists, politicians and researchers are recognized for their achievements and service to the country.

Two Officers and two Members of the Order of Canada reside in Winnipeg, including Doneta A.P. Brotchie.

“People are so gifted and so talented and give so much and I’m so extremely humbled to be on any list,” Brotchie told 680 CJOB News.

Brotchie has been recognized for her continued involvement in the public and private sectors in Manitoba as a business leader and volunteer.

Brotchie said when she learned of the news she felt extremely honoured.

“It’s hard to believe that I’m standing side-by-side with every other person on that list,” she said, after receiving a phone call from the Governor General.

Currently Brotchie works for Leadership Winnipeg as the Program Director, but her journey to the job was filled with volunteer work.

“The doors open for me and I want to say ‘yes’ to as much as I can.”

Brotchie’s passion for volunteering began when she spent time helping out with Bears on Broadway and Canstruction, but her list doesn’t stop there.

“I love volunteering, I was on a number of arts boards. The Art Gallery, Winnipeg Symphony, Manitoba Theatre Centre and a number of health organizations like the HSC Foundation, and the Grace Hospital Foundation,” she said.

Brotchie spoke highly about another Winnipegger honored — Digvir Jayas.

“Digvir is somebody who is an extremely significant person in his field and has done numerous things at the national level and is also a very wonderful guy,” she said.

Jayas has been recognized for his advancements to agricultural practices worldwide, and for his promotion of academic and scientific research in Canada.

Ross D. Feldman and Leonard Joseph Cariou are the other two Winnipeg residents to receive the Order.

Feldman was recognized for his leadership in the prevention and control of hypertension in Canada.

Cariou has been honoured for his achievements as an actor of stage and screen, and for his commitment to Canadian cultural institutions.

“There are so many people doing great things, and I’m in awe in the number of people,” Brotchie said about the other recipients.

Appointees are selected by the Governor General on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.