Free Saskatoon Transit to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

A collaboration is back to help people celebrate the beginning of 2019 responsibly by taking advantage of free transit rides on New Year’s Eve in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is once again sponsoring free Saskatoon Transit service the evening of Dec. 31 until roughly 3 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2019, to ensure everyone has a safe ride home.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose returning to Saskatchewan for 10th season

“SGI is a proud sponsor of Wing in the New Year,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.

“There is always a better option than driving impaired. With Wing in the New Year, the people of Saskatoon have yet another great – and free – way to get home safely on New Year’s Eve.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon city council paves way for Uber, Lyft with bylaw approval

This year, Saskatoon Transit has also extended free bus service for all of Dec. 31.

“Having free transit service on New Year’s Eve removes a barrier when making decisions on how to get home after a night out,” Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said in a press release.

“There is no reason for impaired driving, especially on New Year’s Eve.”

WATCH BELOW: Mandatory impaired driving laws to hit the roads before the holidays

City officials are encouraging riders to consider using a variety of transportation modes during the busy night by taking a free bus out of downtown and then ordering a taxi for a shorter ride home.

Saskatoon police said officers will be out in full force taking advantage of new laws that came into effect on Dec. 18 to better screen drunk or high drivers.