December 27, 2018 12:13 pm

Instagram accidentally changed its layout — and users were not happy

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

The Instagram app is seen in the App Store on an iPhone on Dec. 1, 2017.

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Many Instagram users woke up to a drastically different layout for the app Thursday — and weren’t too happy about it.

Social media users posted about the change online, complaining that the layout of the feed changed from a top-down scroll to a left-right scroll. The update looked similar to how Instagram stories appear, making users tap to see the next post.

The app provided instructions to users, writing: “Introducing a New Way to Move Through Posts. Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”

Many used the hashtag #Instagramfail and wondered how to change back to the previous version of the app.

But just after a slew of complaints appeared online, the automatic update was reversed.

In an email statement to Global News, Instagram explained that the change was caused by a “bug.”

“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted explaining that the drastic change was a mistake — sort of.

“That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident,” he replied to some concerned users. “Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!”

He added that the company is testing “a few new ideas.”

In response, relived users tweeted at Mosseri that the results of the so-called test were clear.

Mosseri noted that anyone still seeing a left-right feed should restart their apps.

