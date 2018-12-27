Canada
December 27, 2018 9:51 am

Calgary International Airport prepares for the busiest day of the holiday season

By Online journalist  Global News

Global News Morning Calgary's Doug Vaessen talks about how Calgary International Airport is getting ready for the busy holiday travel season.

The Calgary International Airport (YYC) is getting ready for the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

Dec. 27 is traditionally a hectic day at the airport, with over 50,000 people expected to flow through the facility, YYC spokesperson Reid Fiest said Thursday.

“This busy holiday season will only add to the strong passenger number growth the Calgary Airport Authority has experienced this year where we expect to welcome over 17 million guests – nearly half the population of Canada,” YYC said in a news release. “We have already surpassed 2017 figures by over six per cent or nearly 1.1 million passengers.”

It was a busy one earlier this week as well, and as always, it’s best to keep the following tips in mind if you’re planning on flying in or out of YYC on Thursday:

Feeling a little stressed out? The airport also has a number of services for travellers at the airport, including therapy dogs and cats.

Between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, about 750,000 people are expected to use the airport, Fiest said.

