Calgary International Airport prepares for the busiest day of the holiday season

The Calgary International Airport (YYC) is getting ready for the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

Dec. 27 is traditionally a hectic day at the airport, with over 50,000 people expected to flow through the facility, YYC spokesperson Reid Fiest said Thursday.

“This busy holiday season will only add to the strong passenger number growth the Calgary Airport Authority has experienced this year where we expect to welcome over 17 million guests – nearly half the population of Canada,” YYC said in a news release. “We have already surpassed 2017 figures by over six per cent or nearly 1.1 million passengers.”

It was a busy one earlier this week as well, and as always, it’s best to keep the following tips in mind if you’re planning on flying in or out of YYC on Thursday:

Check your flight status before you go to the airport

Know what you can — and cannot — bring with you on the plane. The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has a useful online tool that will tell you what’s allowed on an aircraft.

Just because cannabis is legal in Canada doesn’t mean there aren’t restrictions in place — particularly when it comes to crossing international borders. The best advice from the government is to leave your cannabis products at home if you plan to fly to another country where it’s illegal.

Feeling a little stressed out? The airport also has a number of services for travellers at the airport, including therapy dogs and cats.

Between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, about 750,000 people are expected to use the airport, Fiest said.