Calgary high school band helps ‘de-stress’ festive flyers at YYC airport

Samantha Visser got a nice surprise when she arrived at the YYC Calgary International Airport to begin her holiday season trip to New Zealand.

The Diefenbaker High School jazz band was greeting the crowds with some familiar festive tunes–soothing sounds amid the Christmas crowds.

“It’s actually really nice, just adds a bit of that Christmas cheer and warmth before getting on a plane,” Visser said. “I’m also a little bit scared of flying, so it really helps to de-stress.”

It’s also a great way for the young musicians to get into the spirit of the season.

“This is one of my favourite gigs of the whole year,” trumpeter Aislyn Ricard said. “Just ’cause you get to see all these people walk by and then their faces light up. They smile and everyone’s kind of dancing along and having a good time with it.”

The Diefenbaker band was one of several Calgary musical groups enjoying the chance to perform at the airport during the holidays.

“You see these people getting off flights with little kids and everyone can enjoy the music,” alto saxophonist Jillian Mah said. “So it’s nice that it’s something that we can share.”

“It’s something that not a lot of airports have (live music),” trombonist Aaron Bird said. “People walking by–it maybe lifts up their day.”

It certainly provided a boost for Pauline Mustaikis and her family, arriving from Phoenix to spend Christmas in Calgary.

“It’s absolutely fantastic!” Mustaikis said.

“It puts a smile on your face and puts you in the mood and gets you ready for Christmas.”