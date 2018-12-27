Icy roads in Kelowna following Boxing Day snowfall

A woman clambered out of her car window after crashing off Longhill Road in Kelowna on Boxing Day.

Snow began to accumulate and make roads slick into the evening, especially at elevations away from Okanagan Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the rollover around 9:15 p.m.

There were still two tracks in the snow left by the black sedan as it drove off the road and tumbled over a one metre embankment next to an apple orchard.

The vehicle was equipped with proper winter tires, according to RCMP at the scene.

The driver was assessed by paramedics and was said to be in good condition, according to firefighters.

A City of Kelowna sanding truck made several passes at the location where the accident occurred, Longhill Road at Rifle Road, while emergency crews were at the scene.

Ice is likely to blame for the crash, according to RCMP, but they continue to investigate.

The forecast is calling for about two centimetres of snow in Kelowna Wednesday night.