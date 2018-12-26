Woman needs rescuing during snowy Boxing Day hike

Emergency crews were needed for a West Kelowna woman who fell during a snowy Boxing Day hike in the city’s Glenrosa area.

The woman was rescued, then transported to hospital by ambulance.

“We had a couple of hikers, a husband and a wife, who were down in the canyon,” said Bob Peters of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. “The wife took a bit of a spill and twisted her ankle. They called 911.”

The woman was approximately a kilometre and a half along the trail, and, according to emergency crews, wasn’t able to walk out.

“She was on a trail, so it wasn’t difficult [for emergency crews] to get to her,” said Peters. “We took her out on a stretcher, so it went really smooth.”