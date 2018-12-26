More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers remain without power after windstorm

BC Hydro has restored power to 99 per cent of customers who lost service during Thursday’s windstorm.

Around 6,500 customers are still in the dark and some will be without power for several more days.

More than 120 crews were working on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands on Boxing Day.

Officials plan to restore service to most of Vancouver Island Thursday with the exception of Bamfield, which they expect to have back online Friday.

However, some customers in the southern Gulf Islands, which saw the most damage, will have to wait until New Year’s Eve.

