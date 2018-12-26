Penticton dog, 17, gets new home for the holidays

Found in a dirty bathroom with no food and rescued by police, Hoss is in a new home for the holidays.

According to the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the SPCA, Hoss, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested dog, was seized after being found in a Penticton home, where police were in attendance, albeit for another matter. The dog has been re-homed and is slated to have oral surgery in the new year.

READ MORE: Fortnite gamer donation a big win for Kelowna SPCA

“It was imperative Hoss have this surgery; he’d been found by Mounties in a tiny, dirty bathroom, covered in urine and feces, and with no food or water,” said Carolyn Hawkins, manager of the SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen branch. “When he first arrived, he struggled to eat, and the mouth issues certainly played a role.”

Hoss was re-homed to a long-time local branch volunteer and supporter. When Hoss was seized, he weighed around four kilograms; now he’s up to five.

“We are thrilled that this sweet boy will have a place to call his own in time for the holidays,” said Hawkins. “Even with all he’s been through, his tail never stops wagging and he loves being in people’s laps.”

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 4, 2018) Extended interview with Sean Hogan, manager of the Kelowna branch of the SPCA, about the Fortnite gamer donation

The SPCA said more than $2,000 was donated for Hoss’s upcoming oral surgery.

“Hoss’s story has a happy ending: he’ll get to spend his golden years with a loving, caring family,” said Hawkins. “We want to be able to give other animals that same chance. They deserve the same happiness, too.”

For more about the SPCA, click here.