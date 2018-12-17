Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre welcomes 3 dogs from Northern Dog Program

The Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre has welcomed three new furry friends from northern Ontario.

According to a release issued by the centre on Monday, as part of the Northern Dog Program, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society welcomed 27 dogs from Cat Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community located approximately 300 kilometres north of Kenora.

The dogs were flown from Cat Lake First Nation and arrived in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

The dogs were then transferred to Ontario SPCA Animal Centres in Barrie, Stouffville, Muskoka, Orillia, Midland and Orangeville.

According to the release, the Toronto Human Society will also be welcoming dogs.

The Barrie Animal Centre received three of the dogs.

“With cold winter weather setting in, the need to relocate these dogs was urgent, as many dogs in these Northern communities are free-roaming,” Barrie Animal Centre manager, Madalyn Abreu, said in the release.

“Through the Year of the Northern Dog program, the Ontario SPCA and its animal wellness partners are working together to find homes for dogs and to bring much-needed wellness services and supplies to remote communities.”

According to the release, once the dogs have received the necessary vaccinations, health checks and are spayed or neutered, they will be ready to find their new homes.

This year to date, the Ontario SPCA has delivered animal wellness services and transferred over 400 animals from close to 30 northern communities.