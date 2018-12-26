Gifts stolen after thieves ransack Nanaimo home on Christmas Day

A Nanaimo family had their home ransacked by thieves on Christmas day.

Joseph Lanz, his wife and two sons were asleep when he heard noises from downstairs. He got up and found his fridge door ajar, cupboards ransacked and the front door open.

Their wrapped gifts under the Christmas tree and stockings were all stolen from the home on Stonewater Drive as well as the keys to their truck.

RCMP said they arrived on the scene right away but were unable to track down the thieves.

A witness saw two men running through the neighbourhood shortly after the break-in.

Officers found discarded gift wrapping and several gifts in the area of where the two men were last seen, and gifts seemingly scattered on the sidewalk.

Among the stolen items are two iPhone 10s, Xbox games, clothing and gift cards. The thieves left behind a pair of men’s shoes and took Lanz’s loafers.

Investigators said they believe the suspects entered through an unlocked kitchen window and left through the front door to their home.

Police do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at at 250-754-2345.