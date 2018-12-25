1 dead after small airplane crashes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A single-engine airplane has crashed into a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, neighborhood, leaving at least one person dead and four homes evacuated.

The Argus Leader reports officials believe the person who died in Tuesday evening’s crash was an occupant of the aircraft.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith says officials got reports of exterior damage to one home. Smith says officials plan to continue working into the night.

The exact number of people in the plane and homes wasn’t immediately clear. Grace Chinn, who lives near an affected home, says the crash “shook our whole house.”

Smith says a fire at the scene was extinguished within minutes.

