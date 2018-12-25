Man dead after shooting outside of Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police say a 33-year-old man has died after a shooting in Richmond Hill Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tiger Lily Street and Barnwood Drive, near Bayview Avenue and Stouffville Road, at around 9:30 p.m.

In an update released on Twitter early Tuesday morning, police said neighbours reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man was shot.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where officers said he later died.

Police said an unconfirmed number of suspects left the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423.

