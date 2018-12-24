Romaine lettuce likely safe to eat again, no new illnesses in more than a month

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it’s probably safe to eat romaine lettuce again.

The agency says no new cases of E. coli connected to romaine have been detected in Canada since mid-November.

READ MORE: 22 people sickened by E. coli in romaine lettuce, Canadian officials say

In the month before that, 29 people are known to have gotten sick from the bacteria in the lettuce, mostly in Quebec.

“The Canadian outbreak appears to be over as there have been no illnesses in Canada since mid-November,” said an update posted to the Public Health Agency of Canada website on Dec. 24.

READ MORE: U.S. FDA gives the OK to eat some romaine lettuce again, says tainted crop came from California

“Given this information, the Public Health Agency of Canada is no longer advising residents in the affected provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick to avoid eating romaine lettuce and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce.”

WATCH BELOW: Why is romaine lettuce unsafe?

E. coli, which is present in feces and sometimes in raw meat, can cause serious digestive problems.

The government says nobody died in the outbreak but 10 people were hospitalized and two have had severe and lasting complications.

Investigators still don’t know exactly how the lettuce became contaminated but the agency says people got sick eating it at home and at restaurants.