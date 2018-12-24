Two gun-related incidents in Ottawa on busiest shopping weekend of the year

On one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, Ottawa police officers with carbine rifles were deployed to Billings Bridge mall on Sunday after reports of a man flashing a handgun.

Police say several officers with the rifles were deployed to the Billings Bridge mall and the McDonald’s restaurant located on the corner of Bank Street and Riverside Drive.

Police responded to calls of a man reportedly flashing a gun and threatening shoppers.

Soon after arrival, a suspect was apprehended and the firearm was seized. No shots were fired during the arrest and there are no reports of injury.

Police say no further details, such as the identity of the man arrested, can be released at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

This was not the only incident involving a gun in the city on Sunday. Later in the evening, a 59-year-old man was sent to hospital after being shot in the area of Rideau Street at around 10:20 p.m.

A suspect was not arrested and remains at large. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the Billings bridge incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Anyone with information on the Rideau Street shooting is asked to call the Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers.