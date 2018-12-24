White Christmas unlikely as Londoners finish last-minute holiday preparations

Mother Nature might not fulfil dreams for a white Christmas for London.

Environment Canada says two centimetres of snow will accumulate during flurries Monday and on Christmas Eve, but with mild temperatures in the forecast, it’s unclear whether the white stuff will last until Christmas morning.

Monday’s high is 1 C and is expected to fall to -6 C overnight, followed by a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday (Christmas Day) and a high of -2 C.

“I think it’s going to stay for tonight,” said John Goodman, a London resident who was doing some last-minute shopping at White Oaks Mall on Monday morning.

“I think it’ll be just enough, and it’ll look white.”

White Christmas or no white Christmas, one thing is certain: there’ll be a flurry of activity inside malls and stores across the city Monday afternoon, as Londoners scramble to make sure cupboards are stocked, presents are wrapped, and there are cookies and milk ready for Santa Claus.

“Since I was at school, I didn’t have as much time to go out and [get gifts],” said first-year university student, Alex Barbieri. While not everyone enjoys the hustle and bustle of a mall right before Christmas, he and his mother Carla Barbieri were enjoying the experience.

“It’s quality time for him and I,” laughed Carla.

“I went to university this year for kinesiology,” said Alex. “It’s been really busy. A lot of heavy course material. Coming back to take a break? It’s nice, spending time with everyone. I know the time I get to spend with everyone gets more valuable as life goes on.”

But the time to get those last-minute errands finished is running out. On Christmas Eve, Masonville Place is open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Westmount Mall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

