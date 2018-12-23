Kelowna Kiwanis Festival to provide guidance to amateur artists, performers

It’s a busy time of year, but the Kiwanis Festival is reminding Okanagan musicians not to let the hustle and bustle of the holiday season distract them from registering for the festival.

Registration for the 2019 Kelowna Kiwanis Festival is open online until January 15.

At the annual event, amateur dancers, vocalists and musicians will get the chance to perform in front of professionals and get honest feedback.

Anna Jacyszyn, an award winning jazz musician from Kelowna, is one of the 11 professional adjudicators that have been invited to participate in the festival.

“It gives somebody a gauge of where they have to work harder and where they are excelling,” Jacyszyn said.

“Then they can decide to do it for a living or maybe it’s just a hobby.”

The festival runs from March 3 to April 29, with the best performers invited to preform at a gala concert at the end of May.