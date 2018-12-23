Traffic
December 23, 2018 6:28 pm

Pedestrian injured after vehicle crashes into Edmonton grocery store: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Emergency crews are at the scene of a north Edmonton grocery store after a vehicle crashes into the front entrance, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

Julien Fournier, Global News
Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle drove into a grocery in north Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the No Frills supermarket on 154 Avenue and 97 Street at around 1:45 p.m. after a white SUV drove through the front entrance of the store and hit a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the cause is under investigation and no charges have been laid at this point.

The store remained open as emergency crews responded.

