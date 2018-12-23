Calgary library
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi reads to kids at annual library holiday event

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi read to kids at Central Library on Sunday.

More than 100 people packed the maple staircase at Central Libary on Sunday afternoon as Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi read holiday tales to kids on Christmas Eve Eve.

The annual Mayor Nenshi Reads: Christmas Edition was held inside the Shaikh Family Welcome Gallery.

Nenshi read Winter Is Here by Kevin Henkes to the children.

“Winter is reaching through the branches and crouching in doorways,” he read from the book, published in October. “It’s settling here and there softly, so softly.”

The mayor also read There’s a Bear on My Chair by Ross Collins, which was published in March.

