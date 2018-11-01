Canada
Calgary’s new central library opens Thursday

Calgarians will get a chance to explore their new central library when it opens its doors Thursday morning.

Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield will help kick off four days of activities to mark the opening of the facility.  Doors open at 10 a.m. Thursday and will include live music, free tours, and other city officials, the library said on its website.

On Friday, the library will be hosting the Lit Gala, with the proceeds going to the library’s speaker series, the library said.

Calgarians looking to take public transit down to the new library will be in luck this Saturday, as it will be free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The $248-million project was designed by architectural firm Snøhetta and Calgary’s DIALOG after an international design competition.

The building also features a live LRT line running through the bottom of the structure, making the building unique in the city.

The 240,000-square-foot building houses 450,000 items and features 30 community rooms, a performance hall, restaurant and cafe. There’s also a recording studio and children’s area.  It also came in under budget.

