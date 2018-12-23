Lethbridge Crash
December 23, 2018 4:01 pm

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Lethbridge on Saturday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Lethbridge police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Saturday.

Global News
A A

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Lethbridge on Saturday.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with “undetermined” injuries after officers responded to the scene of a crash at Stafford Drive and 1 Avenue South just after 8 p.m.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The affected roads were closed for hours as the Traffic Response Unit investigated.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in a Lethbridge crash that injured a pedestrian on Saturday, police said.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lethbridge Crash
Lethbridge Police
pedestrian injured Lethbridge
Stafford Drive and 1 Avenue S.
Stafford Drive and 1 Avenue S. Lethbridge
Stafford Drive Lethbridge pedestrian crash
Stafford Drive pedestrian crash
vehicle crash pedestrian Lethbridge
vehicle vs. pedestrian Lethbridge

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News