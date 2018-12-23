Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Lethbridge on Saturday
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Lethbridge on Saturday.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with “undetermined” injuries after officers responded to the scene of a crash at Stafford Drive and 1 Avenue South just after 8 p.m.
Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
The affected roads were closed for hours as the Traffic Response Unit investigated.
