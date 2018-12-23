Trudeau offers condolences, Canadian support after tsunami devastates Indonesia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered Canadian support to Indonesia on Sunday afternoon after a tsunami devastated the islands and claimed over 200 lives.

“A very shocking and tragic situation in Indonesia — today we send condolences to everyone affected by the tsunami that caused so much devastation on the Sunda Strait. Canadians’ thoughts are with you and our government is ready to offer assistance if needed,” the tweet read.

The prime minister didn’t provide any further details on what kind of assistance he was prepared to offer. Neither Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer nor New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh have commented on the events in Indonesia.

The tsunami is the latest in a string of natural disasters to rock the Indonesian islands this year, with the most recent being an earthquake this past September that also left hundreds dead.

Global Affairs confirmed to Global News that it is not currently aware of any Canadians affected by the tsunami in Indonesia, though it advised anyone who may be travelling there to reach out to consular services at the Canadian embassy in Jakarta if they need assistance.

Trudeau wasn’t the only leader to comment on the devastation, with U.S. President Donald Trump offering his condolences via Twitter on Sunday afternoon as well.

“Unthinkable devastation from the tsunami disaster in Indonesia. More than two hundred dead and nearly a thousand injured or unaccounted for. We are praying for recovery and healing. America is with you!” the tweet read.

The most recent death toll as of Sunday morning is 222 people, with almost 1,000 people still missing, though these numbers are expected to rise as searches continue.

The tsunami was triggered by a volcanic eruption on Saturday night that obliterated homes and businesses in its path. Indonesia currently has 127 active volcanoes.