Halifax taxi driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run sends pedestrian to hospital
Halifax Regional Police officers have arrested a taxi driver following an alleged hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
Police say they responded to the collision at the intersection of Robie Street and Cogswell Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They say a man had been crossing Cogswell Street and was hit by a taxi as it was travelling east on Quinpool Road.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they arrested the taxi driver for allegedly leaving the scene of the crash, but did not say whether he was facing any charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
