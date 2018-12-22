White Rock teens fundraise to rebuild damaged pier

Emma-Rose Harvey was in tears when she saw the damage to the White Rock pier from Thursday’s severe windstorm.

“It was really sad because it’s a part of my childhood. The pier has always been a part of my summers. It’s a really nostalgic place for a lot of people” said the grade 12 student.

The 17-year-old is a member of the non-profit group White Rock Youth Ambassadors.

One of their goals is community outreach, and after the storm hit Harvey and four other Ambassadors set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of repairing or replacing the pier.

White Rock officials estimate it will cost several million dollars, and the city is asking the provincial and federal governments for help.

But that money will likely only cover the pier itself.

The Ambassadors want to help fund-raise for some of the special features on the pier.

“The lights are from the Business Improvement Association and the arches on the pier are from a privately funded source,” said Harvey.

The teens hope that anyone who has visited the pier and the White Rock community will consider contributing to their fund .

“It’s a team of five young women and we really try to make a difference in our community,” she said.