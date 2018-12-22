Parkland shooting survivor, gun law activist David Hogg says he is going to Harvard

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has been accepted into Harvard, following remarks by Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier in the year that called him a “whiner” after other colleges rejected him.

READ MORE: Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s home visited by SWAT team after prank call

Eighteen-year-old Hogg made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

“Thank you all for the well wishes,” he wrote. “I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science.”

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Hogg is one of the survivors of the Parkland, Fla. shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 that left 17 people dead.

While hiding from the active gunman, he used his smartphone to report the event and interview other students.

WATCH: Florida school shooting: Student reporter interviews fellow classmates while on lock down

After the shooting, he became a prominent voice for gun control. He formed Never Again MSD, an advocacy group for stricter gun laws, and helped organize the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., which gathered 800,000 people in a call for stronger gun laws.

Hogg also amassed a strong social media following, with over 900,000 Twitter followers.

In March, Hogg told TMZ about rejection letters he received from four colleges, which caused Ingraham to tweet, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it.”

READ MORE: Ted Nugent says Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is ‘brainwashed’, classmates ‘not very educated’

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

In response, Hogg encouraged his followers to call advertisers for The Ingraham Angle in protest, which he listed in a tweet.

Soon, more than a dozen companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Hulu and Nestle, announced they were dropping ads from her show.

Ingraham later apologized for the remark on Twitter. “I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused [Hogg] or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” she wrote.

WATCH: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham tweets apology for mocking Florida school shooting survivor on Twitter

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

However, Hogg speculated that the apology was only done to save her advertisers.

“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” Hogg told The New York Times. “It kind of speaks for itself.”