Canada
December 22, 2018 6:30 pm
Updated: December 22, 2018 7:03 pm

Justin Trudeau visits Canadian troops in Mali, defends decision not to extend mission

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Mali on Saturday and paid a holiday visit to Canadian troops stationed there on a peacekeeping mission.

A A

GAO, Mali — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is returning from Mali Saturday evening after paying a surprise visit to Canadian peacekeepers at their hot and dusty UN base there only days before Christmas.

Story continues below

The trip was Trudeau’s first — and likely only — visit to the West African nation, where about 250 Canadian peacekeepers have been providing lifesaving medical evacuations and transporting equipment and personnel.

READ MORE: Canadian Forces in Mali unharmed by bomb, extremists claim responsibility

After watching a mock evacuation and serving the peacekeepers a pre-Christmas dinner, Trudeau told the troops they were continuing the Canadian military’s long tradition of helping around the world.

Yet even as he emphasized the importance of bringing peace to Mali, the prime minister defended his government’s refusal to extend Canada’s mission by several months next summer.

Trudeau Mali 20181222

A Canadian Armed Forces soldier provides security as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on the United Nations in Gao, Mali, Saturday December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with members of the Canadian Armed Forces serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Gao, Mali, Saturday December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau Mali 20181222

Canadian infantry and medical personnel disembark a Chinook helicopter as they take part in a medical evacuation demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau serves turkey dinner to members of the Canadian Armed Forces serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press photo advisory for Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Ent

A German soldier stands next to his armoured vehicle as he waits for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to arrive for a medical evacuation demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he speaks with members of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau Mali 20181222

A Canadian Chinook helicopter takes off as it provides logistical support during a demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with members of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau Chris McKenna

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Canadian Task Force Commander Chris McKenna after being presented with a United Nations flag during a visit to the base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

READ MORE: UN reports sharp deterioration in Mali since Canadian peacekeepers arrived

Romanian peacekeepers will take over in Mali next year, but they aren’t expected to arrive until several months after the Canadians have stopped operations.

Sources say the United Nations wants Canada to extend its mission to prevent a gap.

Trudeau, whose government also has yet to deploy a promised transport aircraft to Uganda and a 200-strong rapid reaction force for the UN, played down the effects of a gap and said Canada and the UN are working to ensure a smooth transition.

WATCH: Exclusive: Inside the lives of Canadian peacekeepers in Mali

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Mission In Mali
Canadian Forces
canadian forces in mali
Canadian peacekeepers
Justin Trudeau
Mali
Mali peacekeeping
trudeau mali

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News