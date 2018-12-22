Justin Trudeau visits Canadian troops in Mali, defends decision not to extend mission

GAO, Mali — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is returning from Mali Saturday evening after paying a surprise visit to Canadian peacekeepers at their hot and dusty UN base there only days before Christmas.
The trip was Trudeau’s first — and likely only — visit to the West African nation, where about 250 Canadian peacekeepers have been providing lifesaving medical evacuations and transporting equipment and personnel.
Romanian peacekeepers will take over in Mali next year, but they aren’t expected to arrive until several months after the Canadians have stopped operations.
Sources say the United Nations wants Canada to extend its mission to prevent a gap.
Trudeau, whose government also has yet to deploy a promised transport aircraft to Uganda and a 200-strong rapid reaction force for the UN, played down the effects of a gap and said Canada and the UN are working to ensure a smooth transition.
