Power restored to Nanaimo water treatment plant, city still urges conservation

The power is back on at Nanaimo’s water treatment plant, but officials are still asking the community to limit its water use.

The city announced on Friday that as of 7:30 p.m., the facility was up and running but operating at reduced capacity.

On Saturday, city officials said troubleshooting was still underway with faulty equipment and that while the situation was less severe than on Friday, residents were still being asked to be mindful of water use.

The city says limited household use is permitted.

“Water treatment plant operators are producing enough treated water for basic needs and business use,” said the city in a news release.

“For example, residents can have short showers and businesses can serve coffee, but the city asks that car washes refrain from operating.”

City pools remained closed on Saturday, however the city said it was reopening ice rinks with limited ice cleaning.

Power to the city’s water treatment plant went down at 4 a.m. on Friday in the wake of the powerful storm that caused damage across B.C.’s South Coast.