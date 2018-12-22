Montreal City Hall hosts annual holiday open house

Montrealers stood in line outside city hall Saturday morning, waiting for a chance to visit with Santa and catch a glimpse of Mayor Valérie Plante for the city’s annual holiday open house.

Once inside, children and their parents could partake in various activities, from crafts to face painting to, of course, a photo shoot with Santa and the mayor.

Firefighters and police officers were also on hand, some playing live music and others distributing colouring books and other goodies.

Plante, for her part, took the time to greet residents and wish them happy holidays.

“It’s so great to be here today,” she said. “It’s such a great moment for me to talk to citizens and families.”

When asked if she had a Christmas wish, Plante said she was looking forward to spending some quality time with family, adding it was her wish for all Montrealers.

“We work hard, we dedicate a lot of our energy for our jobs,” she said, “But then, it’s time to also cool down with our family and loved ones so we can get energized.”

Visitors to city hall were also encouraged to meet other elected officials in council chambers and take part in a tour to learn more about the democratic process.