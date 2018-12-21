Game-day hockey signs being vandalized: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors believe they’re being targeted. Not by their B.C. Hockey League rivals, but by sign vandals.

As part of my gameday operations, I put out seven road signs per game,” said Mike Schell, the Warriors’ director of entertainment and game-day operations. “Last week, three of our signs went missing. And then yesterday, when I drove by one of portable road signs, I had seen that it had been vandalized which leads me to believe that we’ve been targeted.”

The team believes it’s being targetted because other signs in West Kelowna have not been vandalized. The team says it has no idea who might be behind the vandalism.