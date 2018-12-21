Sports
December 21, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: December 21, 2018 6:02 pm

Game-day hockey signs being vandalized: West Kelowna Warriors

By Video Journalist  Global News

The West Kelowna Warriors, a junior hockey team, says its game-day signs have either been stolen or vandalized recently.

Global News
A A

The West Kelowna Warriors believe they’re being targeted. Not by their B.C. Hockey League rivals, but by sign vandals.

As part of my gameday operations, I put out seven road signs per game,” said Mike Schell, the Warriors’ director of entertainment and game-day operations. “Last week, three of our signs went missing. And then yesterday, when I drove by one of portable road signs, I had seen that it had been vandalized which leads me to believe that we’ve been targeted.”

READ MORE: Horvat and Virtanen have goal, assist each as Canucks down Blues 5-1

The team believes it’s being targetted because other signs in West Kelowna have not been vandalized. The team says it has no idea who might be behind the vandalism.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bchl
Junior A Hockey
Junior Hockey
sign vandalism
Sports
Vandalism
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Warriors

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News