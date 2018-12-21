Burnaby RCMP searching for missing man with special needs

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man with special needs.

Police say 47-year-old Suyong Lee was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7000-block of Salisbury Avenue in Burnaby.

Mounties say he may be in the North Vancouver/Lynn Valley area, and is also known to frequent Vancouver’s downtown waterfront.

Lee is described as Korean, five-foot-seven, with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white coat, a blue shirt and tan or brown pants.

Police say he primary speaks Korean, and may be shy around people he doesn’t know.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

