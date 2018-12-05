Port Moody Police looking for missing Vancouver Island man

The Port Moody Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Police say 47-year-old Mark Istephan of Vancouver Island was last seen on November 30, 2018 when he discharged himself from Eagle Ridge Hospital.

As of December 3, family members became concerned for his welfare as he had not returned home and had not made contact with them since he left the hospital.

Istephan is described as being a male of Middle Eastern descent, 6 feet tall, and weighing 181 pounds.

He has short grey hair and acne scars on his face.

His vehicle should be quite noticeable, as it is described as a “hot pink” Mitsubishi Mirage, bearing B.C license plate #CD6 47X.

This is a small 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding Mark Istephan’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Port Moody Police Department at 604-461-3456 or your local police department.