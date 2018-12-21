Sleepy driver sends car airborne, barrel rolls into tunnel and escapes without a scratch

A Slovakian man is lucky to be alive — let alone unharmed — after his BMW flipped and barrel rolled into a tunnel Thursday.

Slovakian police released dramatic video footage of the incident a day after they say a 44-year-old native of Bardejov may have “suffered a microsleep” behind the wheel.

The driver appeared to launch off a barrier, hit the top of the tunnel which began a barrel roll, and land inside the Borik tunnel on the east side of the country.

David Puchovsky, a spokesperson for the Slovak Police Force, told Global News that the accident occurred early Thursday morning.

“[The driver] did not suffer any injuries — maybe only bruises — not even breaks,” Puchovsky said in a statement. “An alcohol test had negative results. It seems he suffered a microsleep.”

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.