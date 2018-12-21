Durham Regional Police Service swears in new deputy chiefs

A historic day in Durham. After the police service lost both deputy chiefs, their replacements were officially sworn in on Friday.

It’s not often you see two deputy police chiefs being sworn in on the same day. In fact, this is only the second time in Durham Regional Police Services’ 44-year history.

“I have a lot of energy and passion and I’m going to bring that energy and passion with me to help move this organization forward,” said Dean Bertrim, DRPS Deputy Chief.

“I bring compassion, I bring commitment, I bring dedication to this organization,” said Todd Rollauer, DRPS Deputy Chief.

Deputy Chiefs Bertrim and Rollauer, who have years of experience on the force, will now be taking the reins.

“Back 20 years ago when we did this, we decided to go one external, one internal. This time, the [Durham Regional Police Services] board made a decision to go internal.

“They have the respect of the men and women of the Durham Regional Police Service, they’re strong leaders, articulate leaders.”

“Policing has a different face now and I think they will be a great presence in our community,” said Kevin Ashe, acting chair of the Durham Regional Police Service Board.

“We’re committed, both of us together, to working towards the greater good of Durham Regional Police Service and Durham Region,” said Bertrim.

Bertrim has been with the Durham police force for nearly 30 years.

Rollauer started out as a cadet with the Durham Regional Police Service in 1987.

Policing is in his blood. He followed in his father’s footsteps, who was an officer for 36 years and was on hand for the ceremony.

“It is an honour to represent the men and women of this great organization, standing shoulder to shoulder with them each and every day serving our community,” said Rollauer.

While Bertrim and Rollauer are new to their position, they have a good understanding of the issues in the region and what they need to help address.

“A lot of our residents have concerns with traffic, impaired driving, speeding in neighborhoods. So it’s about tackling that, it’s about educating our community through enforcement,” said Rollauer.

“We have an issue with violence right now — serious violence involving guns. We obviously have human trafficking which is a huge concern for our youth and our populations within Durham Region,” said Bertrim.

Surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers, Bertrim and Rollauer received their badges.

The Durham Regional Police Service has over 1,200 employees.

While all the problems aren’t going to be solved overnight, both deputies are hoping they can assist in helping to curb them.