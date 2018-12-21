New Jersey referee makes high school wrestler cut dreadlocks to compete

A high school referee previously accused of using a racial slur is in hot water again after making a New Jersey high school wrestler cut his dreadlocks in order to compete in a match on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Thunder Bay police services board dissolved after scathing ‘racism’ report

Wrestler Andrew Johnson was told by referee Alan Maloney before his 120-pound wrestling match at Buena Regional High School’s meet with Oakcrest High that he would have to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit his wrestling match.

Johnson, who is black, chose to have his dreadlocks cut, which was done with scissors on the gym mat and captured on video by SNJ Today journalist Mike Frankel. Johnson then went on to win the match in overtime.

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) released a statement about the incident afterwards, saying that there are “regulations regarding hair length” for wrestlers, and they are “working to determine the exact nature of the incident and whether an infraction occurred.”

WATCH: New Nike campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick draws ire from some NFL fans

They also said that Maloney, who is white, would “not be assigned to any event until this matter has been reviewed more thoroughly” and that they have contacted the state Division on Civil Rights.

If a wrestler has long hair that goes below their earlobes, they are required to use a secured hair cover, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations’ rules.

Johnson was wearing a cover over his hair, but it is not clear if it met the guidelines that say it must be “attached to the ear guards,” and Maloney said it wouldn’t do.

READ MORE: Obama offers America reality check on racism: ‘How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?’

This is not the first time that Maloney has gotten into trouble.

In 2016, he was accused of saying a racial slur at another referee, who is black. According to the Courier Post, Maloney poked another referee in the chest and used a racial slur in an argument over homemade wine. The referee slammed Maloney to the ground as a result.

Maloney said he did not remember making the comment, the Courier Post reported, but agreed to attend sensitivity training and an alcohol awareness program.

-With a file from Associated Press