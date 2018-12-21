Police investigating after fatal industrial accident in Oro Medonte

Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Oro Medonte left one man dead.

According to Orillia OPP, on Friday, officers were called to an Oro Medonte quarry where a man had sustained a serious injury.

Police say the man was transported to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Officers say the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

READ MORE: Minor injuries reported after vehicle rolls over, hits hydro pole near Gravenhurst: OPP

According to police, a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death will be conducted at a later date in Toronto.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the Ministry of Labour has been notified and will also investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.